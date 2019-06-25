Dig Baton Rouge
Gov’t Taco founder Jay Ducote to return to Food Network, host viewing party at White Star Market

6 hours ago

Gov’t Taco founder Jay Ducote announced Monday that he’s returning to Food Network for a chance to battle celebrity-chef Bobby Flay one-on-one. Ducote will join his former cast mate Alex McCoy of Season 11 Food Network Star. 

Both chefs will create a dish using a secret ingredient, and a guest judge will decide who moves forward to face Bobby Flay.

The new season of “Beat Bobby Flay” premieres June 27, and Ducote’s episode airs July 25. White Star Market will be hosting a viewing party with Gov’t Taco and Ducote to watch the episode air at 9 pm.

