We all have those days where getting out of bed is a feat in itself. Reward yourself on those days with a quick and delicious (but healthy) breakfast that isn’t just a drive-thru Egg McMuffin.



Good Bird



Good Bird is the newest food shop to grace the famous Chimes Street. Located less than 10 yards away from campus, Good Bird makes the perfect breakfast stop for many students and faculty on their way to work.



Their breakfast is served all day and features classics like egg sandwiches and breakfast burritos and trends like avocado toast. They also serve fresh smoothies for a quick and refreshing breakfast.



Good Bird is located at 144 W Chimes St and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Main Squeeze



Main Squeeze is another great choice for a quick breakfast before work or school. Drop by for one of their fresh smoothies or acai bowls, and grab a couple fresh-pressed juices to drink throughout the rest of your day.



Main Squeeze is located at 411 Ben Hur Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



La Divina Italian Cafe



La Divina serves up breakfast so good and so fresh, you might actually think you’re in Italy. Stop in for a Biscotto or a Frittata Omelet to take you on a mini vacation before you start your day.



La Divina Italian Cafe is located at 3535 Perkins Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Magpie Cafe



Magpie serves classic and delicious breakfast dishes all day from a breakfast panini to almond butter toast to parfaits to (you guessed it) avocado toast.



Magpie Cafe is located at 3205 Perkins Road and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Batch 13



In addition to their amazing bonuts (beignet donut deliciousness hybrid), Batch 13 also sells a wide variety of breakfast biscuits, sandwiches and even a breakfast bowl.



Batch 13 is located at 4957 Essen Lane (and soon to be Downtown on Lafayette Street) and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Blue Rose Cafe & Bakery



Blue Rose cafe & Bakery is sure to have breakfast to cater any and all taste buds. With a build-your-own omelet and a special platter called the “indecisive platter” decked with ALL the delicious breakfast, Blue Rose is sure to please everyone.



Blue Rose Cafe & Bakery is located at 11950 Cloverland Ave and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.