Grab-n-go Food on the St. Patty’s Parade Route

The annual Wearing of the Green Parade in Baton Rouge packs in so much excitement that many of us (never me, of course) may forget to eat – a tragic mistake.

This year, there a ton of quick grab-n-go options on the route. That means you can make the wise choice to eat without missing out on any of the fun. Listed in parade route order, from start to finish, here are your options for a quick bite this St. Patty’s Day.

Cou-Yons BBQ

There is a bit of a mystery around this sign (below) on the corner of Perkins Rd. and Virgil St., but what we do know is that Cou-Yons (who recently announced plans to expand in Baton Rouge) will have their food truck at this spot on Saturday.

Zeeland Street

Zeeland will be closed, but their food truck will be out, offering some quick eating breakfasts.

Overpass Merchant

Hot and ready chicken biscuits will be available in their tent outside.

Curbside Truck

Will be parked outside of Overpass Merchant slinging the meaty goodness you know and love.

Bumsteers

Baton Rouge’s newest burger joint isn’t fully open just yet, but it will be slinging some small bites on Saturday for you to try! Located in the former Crispy Catch location at the Perkins Rd. overpass.

Frankie’s Dawg House

Always a great option for some quick parade-day food. You can find them right behind Magpie Cafe.

CounterspaceBR

For a quick sweet treat, CounterspaceBR will have stout chocolate cupcakes and Bailey’s whoopie pies.

Remember, it’ll be a long day so stay hydrated and EAT.



