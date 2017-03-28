R&B artist Maxwell is set to play the Raising Canes River Center this summer, according to the singer’s website. The show is part of his “blackSUMMERS’night” tour.

An acclaimed R&B musician, Maxwell’s album “BLACKsummers’night” won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album in 2010. The sequel to the album, “blackSUMMERS’night,” isn’t far behind, with the single “Lake By The Ocean” earning the artist a 2017 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

Maxwell will perform at the Raising Canes River Center on June 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 31.

Listen to Maxwell’s “Lake By The Ocean” below:

