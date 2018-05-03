Classic Cocktail Bar

Olive or Twist
28%
Service with a smile (and a strong cocktail) can’t be beat, and the crew at Olive or Twist doesn’t disappoint.
7248 Perkins Rd. | oliveortwistbr.com
2. Bin 77 Bistro & Wine 14%
3. The Radio Bar 11%
Photo: DIG File
may
03mayallday05alldayWeekend Two - 2018 New Orleans Jazz Fest
Started in 1970, "Jazz Fest" continues to showcase the most important names in music both locally and nationally. Celebrating 49 years of musical and cultural memories, Jazz Fest stands alone
Thursday, May 3 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
Friday, May 4 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
Saturday, May 5 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
Sunday, May 6 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
may 3 (Thursday) - 5 (Saturday)
Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots
1751 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, Louisiana 70119
04may(may 4)5:00 pm(may 4)5:00 pmLive After 5 featuring After 8
Come out for the last of this year's spring concert series with a high-energy performance from After 8. Bring your friends for good music and lots of fun.
(Friday) 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
City Hall Plaza
04may(may 4)8:00 pm(may 4)8:00 pmJon Pardi
Country music singer Jon Pardi will be at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
(Friday) 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Baton Rouge River Center Performing Arts Theatre
100 Lafayette Street
04may(may 4)9:00 pm(may 4)9:00 pmLocksmith "Louder than Words" Tour
(Friday) 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Spanish Moon
1109 Highland Road
