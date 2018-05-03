Classic Cocktail Bar

Started in 1970, “Jazz Fest” continues to showcase the most important names in music both locally and nationally. Celebrating 49 years of musical and cultural memories, Jazz Fest stands alone in presenting the highest caliber artists in such varied genres as gospel, blues, traditional and contemporary jazz, rock, R&B, Cajun, country, zydeco and much more.

Thursday, May 3 Lineup:

http://www.nojazzfest.com/ lineup/#/lineup_groupings/ thursday-may-3

Friday, May 4 Lineup:

http://www.nojazzfest.com/ lineup/#/lineup_groupings/ friday-may-4

Saturday, May 5 Lineup:

http://www.nojazzfest.com/ lineup/#/lineup_groupings/ saturday-may-5

Sunday, May 6 Lineup:

http://www.nojazzfest.com/ lineup/#/lineup_groupings/ sunday-may-6