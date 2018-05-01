Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Entertainment

Overall Bar

Staff
21 hours ago

The Bulldog
22%

Enjoy a beer with man’s best friend at Baton Rouge’s greatest Overall Bar. Weekly specials, 81 beers on tap, and the patio tap fountain make it easy to see why The Bulldog took home the gold. 4385 Perkins Rd. | bulldog-batonrouge.draftfreak.com

2. The Chimes 19%

3. Olive or Twist 17%

_____________________________________________________________________

The Bulldog also won:
Greatest Pickup Bar
26%

2. Happy’s Irish Pub 23%

3. The Radio Bar 21%

Greatest Drinking Patio
24%

2. The Rum House 22%

3. The Velvet Cactus 15%

 

Photo: DIG File

Comments

You may also like

Entertainment

Drinking Patio

The Bulldog  24% Enjoy a beer with man’s best friend at Baton Rouge’s greatest Overall Bar. Weekly specials, 81 beers on tap, and the patio tap fountain make it easy to see why The Bulldog took home the gold. 4385 Perkins Rd. | bulldog...

2 days ago

may

02may(may 2)4:30 pm(may 2)4:30 pm$6 Burger Nite at the Station

02may(may 2)7:00 pm(may 2)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke

03mayallday05alldayWeekend Two - 2018 New Orleans Jazz Fest

03may(may 3)5:00 pm(may 3)5:00 pmThursday's All You Can Eat Crawfish

04may(may 4)5:00 pm(may 4)5:00 pmLive After 5 featuring After 8

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X