The Bulldog
22%
Enjoy a beer with man’s best friend at Baton Rouge’s greatest Overall Bar. Weekly specials, 81 beers on tap, and the patio tap fountain make it easy to see why The Bulldog took home the gold. 4385 Perkins Rd. | bulldog-batonrouge.draftfreak.com
2. The Chimes 19%
3. Olive or Twist 17%
_____________________________________________________________________
The Bulldog also won:
Greatest Pickup Bar
26%
2. Happy’s Irish Pub 23%
3. The Radio Bar 21%
Greatest Drinking Patio
24%
2. The Rum House 22%
3. The Velvet Cactus 15%
Photo: DIG File