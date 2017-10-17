Greek life restrictions lifting after student’s death

LSU ended its ban on several more aspects of Greek student life over the last several days, and began other changes intended to stop the hazing culture investigators said may have caused the death of a student.

According to the Advocate, last week LSU ended its ban on Greek students attending parties where alcohol is served either on the campus or off. President F. King Alexander also met with a task force Monday night formed to combat hazing and other dangerous behaviors among fraternities and sororities.

The Advocate reported Alexander said just because Greeks were allowed to hold parties again did not mean they were easing up on the oversight imposed since the death of Maxwell Gruver, 18, in September.

Investigators said Gruver died after an event called “Bible Study” at the now-disbanded Phi Delta Theta chapter, in which pledges were forced to drink alcohol if they answered questions about the fraternity’s history incorrectly. Police charged ten fraternity members with hazing after Gruver’s death, and one of them – 19-year-old Matthew Naquin – faces an additional charge of negligent homicide. Investigators said Naquin singled Gruver out during the event because he was late to several other fraternity functions.

Events specifically focused on new members are still banned by LSU, though philanthropic events and tailgating have since been reinstated. Greek students who attend or host parties with alcohol must first complete risk management training, according to the report.