Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessFood & DrinkNews

Green House Salad Co. buys The Salad Shop

Avatar Staff
1 hour ago

The Salad Shop, located in the Acadian-Perkins Plaza, has been bought by The Green House Salad Co., a similar build-your-own salad eatery.

The Salad Shop announced on Instagram this week that it will be serving its final salad on Thursday, January 23 at 3 pm. “Thank you Baton Rouge for the more than 6 years of thinking greens” the post said.

Salad Shop owner Bradley Sanchez sold The Salad Shop for “personal reasons” according to Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report states a deal between the two shops has been in the works for the past few months. You can read more about it here.

Comments

You may also like

january

23jan6:00 pm9:00 pmGroup Run

23jan6:30 pm7:30 pmFree Community Yoga Class

23jan6:30 pm8:30 pmWhistle Pig Rye Whiskey Dinner

23jan7:30 pmMozart Birthday Bash

23jan8:00 pm10:30 pmBAR STOOL SESSIONS | LIVE MUSIC

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X