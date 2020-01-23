Green House Salad Co. buys The Salad Shop

The Salad Shop, located in the Acadian-Perkins Plaza, has been bought by The Green House Salad Co., a similar build-your-own salad eatery.

The Salad Shop announced on Instagram this week that it will be serving its final salad on Thursday, January 23 at 3 pm. “Thank you Baton Rouge for the more than 6 years of thinking greens” the post said.

Salad Shop owner Bradley Sanchez sold The Salad Shop for “personal reasons” according to Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report states a deal between the two shops has been in the works for the past few months. You can read more about it here.