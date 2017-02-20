…the answer is “a lot.”

According to a new study by Inrix, Baton Rouge drivers spent 36.3 peak hours in congestion in 2016. This puts the city at No. 20 out of 240 U.S. cities for driving time spent in congestion.

The U.S. was ranked as the most traffic congested country in the developed world, according to Inrix.

“A stable U.S. economy, continued urbanization of major cities, and factors such as employment growth and low gas prices have all contributed to increased traffic in 2016. Congestion also costs our country hundreds of billions of dollars, threatens future economic growth and lowers our quality of life. Traffic truly is a double-edged sword,” said Bob Pishue, senior economist at INRIX, in a news release. “The demand for driving is expected to continue to rise, while the supply of roadway will remain flat. Using big data and technology to improve operations of existing roadways offers a more immediate impact on traffic flows and mobility while transportation officials explore strategic capital investments.”

