LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron was hired last year, but new details have been released about his contract.

According to WAFB, Orgeron will make about $3.5 million per year. That’s about $800,000 less than his predecessor, Les Miles, was making upon his firing last September.

In addition to his salary, Orgeron has an allowance for two vehicles. He also has incentives for goals like good team academics and winning coaching awards.

As for buyouts, Orgeron’s contract has one for $12 million for his first year of coaching, with $8.5 million, $6 million and 1 million in consecutive years.

The LSU Board of Supervisors is meeting Friday morning, and is expected to approve a five-year contact for the coach.

Photo by Sean Gasser.

READ MORE

Comments