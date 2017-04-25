It’s Umami Japanese Bistro!

“Umami is named for the taste sensation of savoriness, and it delivers on that promise,” Mental Floss said about the restaurant. “Whether or not you imbibed too much the previous night, order The Hangover, a ramen dish consisting of fresh noodles, spicy miso broth, braised marinated pork, a soft-boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms, and spicy chili garlic oil.”

Umami is located at 3930 Burbank Drive and serves small plates, soups, salads and sushi.

Comments