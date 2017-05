Actor Dennis Quaid is one of the most recent names to appear on the cast list for “Katrina: American Crime Story,” a true crime anthology series centered around the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Quaid will play former President George W. Bush on the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Matthew Broderick and Annette Bening were also cast in the show earlier this year.

The FX series is set to air next year.

READ MORE

Comments