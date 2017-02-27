Since last year, the website King Cake Snob has held online voting for Louisiana’s best King Cake brand and flavor variety, and this year’s winner has just been revealed.

Drumroll…

It’s Manny Randazzo.

The bakery has been serving up its famous Mardi Gras treats since 1965. It also won for best filled King Cake for its pecan praline.

“We launched King Cake Snob in 2016 to give the people of Louisiana an interactive way to voice their opinions about their favorite king cakes and bakeries,” Jay Connaughton, managing partner for Innovative Advertising, said in a news release. “It has since developed into a heated, yet fun, competition that truly demonstrates the passion we as Louisianans have for our food and culture.”

