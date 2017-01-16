It’s still early, but Heisman Trophy watch lists are beginning to pop up. Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo’s early list of 10 Heisman Trophy candidates includes a name familiar to LSU fans: Derrius Guice. The junior running back came in at No. 7 on the list.

“As Heisman candidate Leonard Fournette battled injuries all season, Guice took advantage of his opportunities and flourished, finishing with an 83.3 rushing grade that ranked seventh among running backs,” Palazzolo said. “He was a big-play threat waiting to happen as 58.6 percent of his yards came on breakaway (15-plus yard) runs, third-highest in the country. With Guice’s big-play ability and LSU’s new misdirection-heavy offense, we may see monster numbers in 2017 with a full workload.”

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson took the top spot on the list.

Photo by Sean Gasser.

