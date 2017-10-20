Halal Guys opening on Lee Drive

Calling themselves “the Chipotle of Middle Eastern food,” the Halal Guys are opening their fifth Louisiana restaurant today just outside LSU.

The Lee Drive location will offer chicken and beef gyros and platters, as well as special offers for their grand opening Friday.

The first 100 people will get a Halal Guys tumbler which is good for free drinks for life, and people dining between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. will be entered to win free LSU or Saints tickets.

Halal Guys already has locations in Shreveport and New Orleans, making this their first Red Stick fast casual restaurant. It opens next door to the new Mooyah Burgers location, which also opened within the past few months.

Image: Halal Guys / Facebook