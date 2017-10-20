Halloween fun for all this weekend

Halloween helps everyone feel like a kid again, and this weekend there are quite a few spooky events for little ones and families to enjoy together around Baton Rouge.

Friday

BREC Swamp Haunted Hike – The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center’s Haunted Hikes are intended for children who might be too young to visit a haunted house. Hikers will learn about creepy critters such as reptiles and insects, and have a chance to find costumed characters to earn candy and prizes. There are carnival games, spooky storytime, kids can come in costume, and NO scare tactics. Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 6 p.m.

BREC’s Trick-&-Treat HOWL-oween PAWty – As you might guess, this one’s for the four-legged members of the family. Pets and pet owners can both get treats and compete in the costume contest. A basket full of puppy treats will also be auctioned off for lucky doggos. BREC’s Forest Community Park, 6 p.m.

Hocus Pocus outdoor screening – Ingleside United Methodist will hold their annual Halloween screening of Hocus Pocus Friday night. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, the show starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boo At The Zoo – The biggest event of the year for the BREC Zoo, this Halloween-all-day party with the animals includes an enchanted swamp, hay maze, spooky train ride, and hands-on animal shows. It’s an emphasis of “merry, not scay” for kids to enjoy starting at 9 a.m.

Spooky Spectrum – The Highland Road Park Observatory will dig into the spookier side of astronomy, physics, and aeronautics for visitors of all ages. There will be creepy science experiments, scary stories about unexplained phenomena, and no admission fee. HRPO, 6 p.m.

Halloween Corgi Costume Meet – Corgi owners can bring their costumed canines out and meet the other corgis and their owners from the Burbank Corgi Club. A group picture will happen shortly after people arrive at 5, because those little guys will absolutely get loose of their costumes quickly. BREC Burbank Dog Park, starts at 5 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Theatre Baton Rouge will put on another midnight showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show this Saturday. The company originally planned for one midnight showing Oct. 28, and added this weekend’s performance due to popular demand. Tickets are available online.

Image: BREC Bluebonnet Swamp / Facebook