Halloween Roundup: everything spooky to do in Baton Rouge from now until Nov. 1

Ramsina Odisho
1 day ago

The spookiest time of year is almost here. Plan your activities for the whole week ahead of time with this guide to Halloween events in Baton Rouge. 

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

  • Join White Star Market for another round of speed dating. Participants receive two drink tickets must be sporting Halloween costumes. Speed Dating Costume Edition starts at 6:30 p.m.
  • Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is hosting another evening of tastings and libations at its 4th annual Spirits of Louisiana
  • Show off your scariest or funniest Halloween costume at Mid Tap’s Horror on Hop Street costume contest. Enjoy free shots and festive beers throughout the event.
  • Design and decorate a Halloween-themed canoe, kayak or paddleboard for chances to win big at the Pumpkin Paddle Parade.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

MONDAY, OCT. 28

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

  • Celebrate Halloween and enjoy drink specials with Boos and Booze at The Park Pub & Patio
  • Harry Potter lovers unite for alcoholic butterbeer and Harry Potter Trivia Night at Reginelli’s Pizzeria.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

  • Spend Halloween night at The Radio Bar for its special Halloween Dance Party, complete with a costume contest and drink specials. 
  • Join The Rum House for its BOO-zy Halloween Party where you can enjoy 666 specials ($6 pain killers, $6 margaritas and $6 Grimm Reaper specialty Halloween cocktails) and live music from 3 to 10 p.m. Come dressed in costume for a chance to trick-or-treat for free drinks. 
  • Head to La Divina Cafe for a night of spooky songs and sing alongs with The Fugitive Poets: Tricks, Treats, Good Things to Eat
  • Mid City Ballroom hosts Halloween Night: Boo’ze & The Axes of Evil. Win cash prizes, event tickets and more when you enter the costume contest. 
  • Bring your props, costumes, and favorite quotes to Manship Theatre for a viewing of Rocky Horror Picture Show
  • Dance the night away at Splash’s Ultimate Halloween Party with cash prizes for costume contest winners, Halloween-themed drag performances, and $5 jungle juice. 
  • Join BREC at its Halloween Boo Bash. Come dressed in costume for an entertaining Halloween experience filled with recreational games and a haunted house. 
  • Visit 13th Gate for a haunting experience at Carnevil, with a live performance from Big Gun: AC/DC Tribute Band. 

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

  • Keep the Halloween festivities going at Nightmare on Third Street. Join your favorite downtown bars for lots of booze, live music and costume contests. 
  • Spanish Town Market hosts Graveyard Shift, a costume party complete with live music, comedy, drag and more. 
  • Thrill-seekers, get your fix at 13th Gate’s Flashlight Fright Night. Explore the passages of 13th Gate with the lights out and only dimly-lit LED finger lights. 

