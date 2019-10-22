The spookiest time of year is almost here. Plan your activities for the whole week ahead of time with this guide to Halloween events in Baton Rouge.
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
- Join White Star Market for another round of speed dating. Participants receive two drink tickets must be sporting Halloween costumes. Speed Dating Costume Edition starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is hosting another evening of tastings and libations at its 4th annual Spirits of Louisiana.
- Show off your scariest or funniest Halloween costume at Mid Tap’s Horror on Hop Street costume contest. Enjoy free shots and festive beers throughout the event.
- Design and decorate a Halloween-themed canoe, kayak or paddleboard for chances to win big at the Pumpkin Paddle Parade.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
- Enjoy a night of sensory-friendly trick-or-treating at Halloween Night Out.
- The third annual Spook N Rowe is here! Come in costume for a night of trick-or-treating down the Rowe, live music and more activities for the family.
- Join Theatre Macabre for an interactive viewing of Rocky Horror Picture Show, complete with audience participation, goodie bags and a costume contest.
- Enjoy family fun at Bluebonnet Swamp’s Haunted Hikes. From haunted mazes to a sanctuary bat cave, there’s something for everyone.
- Shout, dance and sing along to an interactive viewing of Hocus Pocus at East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
- With live music from Bag of Donuts and a $5000 costume contest prize, L’Auberge’s Ghouls Night Out is a must.
- Join 10/31 Consortium’s final Fifolet Halloween Festival event for a masquerade ball and fundraiser at the 2019 Ghostly Gala.
- Dance it out at Salsa Rouge Dance Company’s October Costume Social.
- Don’t miss out on FaBOOlous, Splash’s official Halloween show.
- Join 13th Gate for a night of Ozzy, Black Sabbath and the scariest haunted house at Blizzard of Ozz.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
- Join the Baton Rouge Zoo at Boo at the Zoo for a trick-or-treating extravaganza.
- Splash Nightclub hosts its second annual Zombie Ball. Come dressed as a zombie before midnight for a free drink.
- Go on a haunted hike or join in on a costume contest at BREC-A-Boo: Forest.
- Try out free salsa lessons with Baton Rouge Latin Night’s Halloween Party at The Varsity Theatre.
- Don’t miss out on a Halloween Day at the Museum. Enjoy Halloween-themed planetarium shows, a costume contest and more hands-on activities.
- The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens Corn Maze is a family friendly day full of hayrides, zip lining, face painting, pumpkin decorating and more.
- Kick off your Halloween festivities at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens’ Night Maze, complete with a bonfire, s’mores and live music.
- Don your favorite costume at Pelican to Mars and Mid City Rising’s Halloween Party.
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
- The community is invited to LSU’s sorority row for an evening of trick-or-treating down the row.
- Cozy up at Tin Roof Brewing Co.’s screening of Hocus Pocus on the Lawn.
- Bike to seven historic cemeteries with Bike Baton Rouge and 10/31 Consortium’s Cemetery Bike Ride – Velo de los Muertos event.
- Join LSU’s Rural LIfe Museum for Haints, Haunts and Halloween — a day of trick-or-treating and old-fashioned country fair.
MONDAY, OCT. 28
- Test your knowledge of Harry Potter Trivia at Topgolf. Come in costume to win even more prizes!
- Come dressed in costume and enjoy 30 percent off your bar tab at The Park Pub & Patio’s Costumes and Cocktails event.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
- Celebrate Halloween and enjoy drink specials with Boos and Booze at The Park Pub & Patio
- Harry Potter lovers unite for alcoholic butterbeer and Harry Potter Trivia Night at Reginelli’s Pizzeria.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
- Cruise around downtown Baton Rouge with glow-in-the-dark bikes and your best Halloween costume at Power Pump Girls’ Tour de Friends.
- Try your favorite wines at some of your favorite downtown bars at Wine Walk’s Pre-Halloween Pours event.
- Impress your Halloween party guests with professionally decorated cookies. Learn how to decorate like a pro at Light House Coffee’s Halloween cookie decorating class.
- Create your own spooky masterpiece as Painting with a Twist teams up with Mid Tap for Fright Night.
- Get spooky with HopKins Black Box Theatre’s performance of Your Worst Nightmare.
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
- Spend Halloween night at The Radio Bar for its special Halloween Dance Party, complete with a costume contest and drink specials.
- Join The Rum House for its BOO-zy Halloween Party where you can enjoy 666 specials ($6 pain killers, $6 margaritas and $6 Grimm Reaper specialty Halloween cocktails) and live music from 3 to 10 p.m. Come dressed in costume for a chance to trick-or-treat for free drinks.
- Head to La Divina Cafe for a night of spooky songs and sing alongs with The Fugitive Poets: Tricks, Treats, Good Things to Eat.
- Mid City Ballroom hosts Halloween Night: Boo’ze & The Axes of Evil. Win cash prizes, event tickets and more when you enter the costume contest.
- Bring your props, costumes, and favorite quotes to Manship Theatre for a viewing of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
- Dance the night away at Splash’s Ultimate Halloween Party with cash prizes for costume contest winners, Halloween-themed drag performances, and $5 jungle juice.
- Join BREC at its Halloween Boo Bash. Come dressed in costume for an entertaining Halloween experience filled with recreational games and a haunted house.
- Visit 13th Gate for a haunting experience at Carnevil, with a live performance from Big Gun: AC/DC Tribute Band.
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
- Keep the Halloween festivities going at Nightmare on Third Street. Join your favorite downtown bars for lots of booze, live music and costume contests.
- Spanish Town Market hosts Graveyard Shift, a costume party complete with live music, comedy, drag and more.
- Thrill-seekers, get your fix at 13th Gate’s Flashlight Fright Night. Explore the passages of 13th Gate with the lights out and only dimly-lit LED finger lights.