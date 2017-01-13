The hit Broadway musical about one of America’s founding fathers is coming to the Bayou State as part of Broadway in New Orleans’ 2018-2019 season.

The best way to guarantee you’ll get tickets to the musical is to purchase a 2017-2018 season subscription, according to a news release from Broadway in New Orleans.

“Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2018 – 2019 season will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premiere New Orleans engagement of HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public. Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase group and single tickets will be announced at a later time.”

Learn a little bit more about “Hamilton” by watching the video below:

Photo courtesy of Broadway in New Orleans.

Comments