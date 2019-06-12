Hannah Q Smokehouse opens on Government Street

Baton Rouge foodies will be able to create sweet memories at a new smokehouse in Mid City.
After building a following at their Prairieville location, Hannah Q Smokehouse opened its second location on Government Street on Monday. Hannah Q is known for not only its BBQ, but also the variety of options outside of smoked meats.
We sat down at the smokehouse and ordered as much BBQ as we could eat. We found that the brisket and smoked chicken were well-cooked and well-seasoned, but the biggest impact were their starters, sides and sauces.
You can start your meal with some truly delectable items at Hannah Q – boudin or pork and pepper jack egg rolls, BBQ shrimp or a brisket quesadilla. Pair your BBQ meats with a variety of sides as well – braised mustard greens, cheesy grits, corn pudding or sweet potato casserole – or order some traditionalist favorites: pork and beans and smoked gouda mac.
To top off the selection of starters, meats and sides, there’s a variety of sauce options at Hannah Q. The selection includes their signature sweet sauce, a spicy sauce, a bar Carolina Vinegar sauce and a tangy mustard.
Not into BBQ? Hannah Q offers fried seafood platters, smokey jambalaya, etouffee, grits and grillades, burgers, sandwiches and more. They also offer everyone’s favorite southern desserts – banana pudding, Mississippi mud pie and bread pudding.
What sets Hannah Q apart is how many times you can dine here without repeating a meal – find them at 4808 Government St., and try it for yourself.