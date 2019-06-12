Hannah Q Smokehouse opens on Government Street

Baton Rouge foodies will be able to create sweet memories at a new smokehouse in Mid City.

After building a following at their Prairieville location, Hannah Q Smokehouse opened its second location on Government Street on Monday. Hannah Q is known for not only its BBQ, but also the variety of options outside of smoked meats.

Courtesy of Hannah Q Smokehouse

We sat down at the smokehouse and ordered as much BBQ as we could eat. We found that the brisket and smoked chicken were well-cooked and well-seasoned, but the biggest impact were their starters, sides and sauces.

You can start your meal with some truly delectable items at Hannah Q – boudin or pork and pepper jack egg rolls, BBQ shrimp or a brisket quesadilla. Pair your BBQ meats with a variety of sides as well – braised mustard greens, cheesy grits, corn pudding or sweet potato casserole – or order some traditionalist favorites: pork and beans and smoked gouda mac.

To top off the selection of starters, meats and sides, there’s a variety of sauce options at Hannah Q. The selection includes their signature sweet sauce, a spicy sauce, a bar Carolina Vinegar sauce and a tangy mustard.

Not into BBQ? Hannah Q offers fried seafood platters, smokey jambalaya, etouffee, grits and grillades, burgers, sandwiches and more. They also offer everyone’s favorite southern desserts – banana pudding, Mississippi mud pie and bread pudding.

What sets Hannah Q apart is how many times you can dine here without repeating a meal – find them at 4808 Government St., and try it for yourself.