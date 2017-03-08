Happy Birthday, Baton Rouge! Take a look at some old photos of the city.
2017 marks the 200th anniversary of the city of Baton Rouge. On Jan. 17, 1817, former Louisiana Gov. Jacques Villere signed a legislative act making Baton Rouge a city. It wasn’t until 1846 that the city became the capital of Louisiana. Take a look back at how Baton Rouge has changed through the years:
Aerial view of the Baton Rouge Airport. Photographed by Packwood Photo services. Built for $200,000. Circa 1930s.
Carte de Visite showing the Asylum for the Deaf and Blind in Baton Rouge. During the Civil War, the asylum was used as a hospital. The building was located on St. Ferdinand and South Boulevard. Circa 1861.
Ferry that goes between Baton Rouge and Port Allen. Circa 1914.
Our Lady of the Lake Sanitarium. The 100 bed hospital opened Nov. 4, 1923 and was demolished in 1980. It was replaced by the new campus on Essen Lane in 1977.
A view of Baton Rouge from the Mississippi River. Notice the Old State Capitol on the right side.
Photos via EBRPL Digital Archive.