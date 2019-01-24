Happy ending to cake baby Facebook debacle

As previously reported by Dig, Facebook drew criticism earlier this month for banning an image depicting “miniature plastic nudity.” The image in question was an advertisement from kingcakesnob.com featuring a king cake baby, the traditional decoration of the quintessential treat of Carnival season.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Sponsored By

As of January 18, Facebook saw the error of their ways. After a healthy dose of outrage from king cake fans online, the image was deemed appropriate after all, and the ban was lifted.

In the spirit of Mardi Gras season, kingcakesnob.com partnered with New Orleans-area bakery Claudia’s King Cake to send one of the region’s signature confections to Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook team.

The special “Facebook edition” king cake features blue sugar, along with the world’s first fully-clothed King Cake baby (wearing, of course, a Facebook branded t-shirt).

Hopefully, the Facebook team will enjoy a little piece of Louisiana when they dig in to this delicious treat!

And for all you king cake fans out there, there’s still time to cast your vote for the best king cake in the state. Visit kingcakesnob.com to cast your vote, read reviews, and more.



