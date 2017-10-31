Happy Halloween from DIG!

Normally we like to be a bit witty with these introductions, but tonight’s too important.
It’s Halloween. All Hallow’s Eve. The witching hour is approaching. Get your costumes ready if you aren’t already wearing one (we are), make sure you have room for all the treats you can get your hands on tonight.
Let’s dig into the best holiday of the year.
- Nightmare on 3rd Street – City Bar Baton Rouge, 10 p.m.
- SIN Night Halloween Party for Service Industry professionals – The Penthouse Club, 5 p.m.
- Halloween at Port – Port Royal Lounge, 6 p.m.
- BREC-A-Boo – Gus Young Park, 5 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat with Deputies – Elvin Street BREC Park, 5 p.m.
- Haunted House benefiting the Wounded Warriors – Iron Cat Construction, 7 p.m.
- Killer Trivia – Brickyard South, 7 p.m.
- Spanish Moon Halloween – Captain Green, Lemon Stevies, Radioactive, 8 p.m.
- Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam and Open Mic (costumes encouraged) – Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.
- Halloween Party and Costume Contest – Bald Eagle Pub, 7 p.m.
- Demented Disney – George’s Place, 9 p.m.
- “Dead Sexy” Halloween Costume Party – Ruffins’ Downtown Daiquiri Lounge, 10 p.m.