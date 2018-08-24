Dig Baton Rouge
Happy Hour: 10 restaurants with awesome Friday specials

It’s Friday & you just got paid! The early bird gets the worm right?

  • Curbside: 11-6pm 2 for 1 canned beer, glasses of draft wine, signature cocktails
  • Beausoleil: 3-6pm $5 house wine & well drinks, $2 domestic beer
  • Rocca Pizzeria: 2-6pm $5 house wine, well drinks, draft beer
  • La Carreta Mid City: 4:30-6:30pm $5.50 margaritas
  • BRQ: $6 mixed drinks $7 craft cocktails, $6 house wine, $1.50 traditional beer $2 local beer until 6:30pm
  • Umami: 4-7pm 2 for 1 sake, wine, beer
  • Kalurah Street Grill: $6 glasses of wine until 6 pm
  • Bar Louie: 4-7pm $3.50 drafts $4.50 wines $5.50 signature martinis
  • Sullivan’s Steakhouse: 4-6pm $7 Bar Bites and $7 Specialty Cocktails
  • Bistro Byronz: 6pm-close $6 featured wine by the glass, featured specialty cocktail, featured draft beer, featured wine by the bottle ($60)

Leaving the office for happy hour like…

