As of now, LSU’s game against BYU is still on for Sept. 2, and officials are monitoring Hurricane Harvey.

See LSU Athletics’ full statement below:

“First and foremost, our thoughts and best wishes are with our neighbors in South Texas and of course with our friends and family here in South Louisiana as Hurricane Harvey draws near,” the department said Friday. “We know all too well the challenges of facing a storm of this magnitude and stand ready to assist in any way we can.

“The season-opening football game against BYU in Houston September 2nd remains as scheduled. We are actively monitoring the situation in South Texas and will be in regular contact with Houston officials and NRG Stadium representatives to fully assess conditions on the ground while keeping a close eye on developments here in Louisiana as the storm unfolds.”

