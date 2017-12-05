Dig Baton Rouge
‘Haunted’ selfie taken at Myrtles Plantation

Russell Jones
7 hours ago

Photobomb, photoshop, or just a reflection?

A guest’s recent selfie from the Myrtles Plantation is renewing interest in the location’s “haunted” past.

The plantation posted the picture on their Facebook page Monday, highlighting a face in the window behind the gathered guests.

Not your average guest selfie….. #myrtlesplantation #onlylouisiana #stfrancisville

Posted by The Myrtles Plantation on Monday, December 4, 2017

The face is similar to others which have shown up in pictures from the plantation, which boasts a reputation for being haunted by a girl named Chloe.

 

