‘Haunted’ selfie taken at Myrtles Plantation

Photobomb, photoshop, or just a reflection?
A guest’s recent selfie from the Myrtles Plantation is renewing interest in the location’s “haunted” past.
The plantation posted the picture on their Facebook page Monday, highlighting a face in the window behind the gathered guests.
Not your average guest selfie….. #myrtlesplantation #onlylouisiana #stfrancisville
The face is similar to others which have shown up in pictures from the plantation, which boasts a reputation for being haunted by a girl named Chloe.