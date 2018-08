It doesn’t get much better than visiting the zoo with unlimited beer…

Brew at the Zoo is back this fall for the 5th time at the Baton Rouge Zoo. Sip on hundreds of domestics, local beers and homebrews while visiting your favorite local zoo animals. Tickets are on sale now and WILL sell out, so reserve yours today!

Even better, this year you can get VIP tickets with early access, specialty food, a VIP tent and more for $100.

Brew at the Zoo is October 5, 2018 from 7-10 p.m.