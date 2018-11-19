Have fruit trees, you can help people in need

Baton Rouge Green is seeking residents with prolific fruit trees in their yards to offer them up for harvesting and donation, and volunteers to harvest fresh fruit during their fifth annual City Citrus Pick Event, scheduled for Saturday, December 8.
“We are very thankful to Baton Rouge Green and City Citrus for putting together this pick event each year because it provides fresh donated citrus to our clients. We know that the more fresh fruits and produce we can distribute leads to better outcomes for those in need,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Baton Rouge Green will train, equip and deploy volunteers on December 8 to carefully harvest the fruit. Kids are welcome to join their parents or guardians for a family-friendly day of service.