Have your cake & eat it too…

Because you can now purchase Rum Cakes and Spiced Rum Pecans with Cane Land Rum.

Chef Yvette Bonanno-Tharp has been using Cane Land Rum to make her fabulous cakes and pecans since November 2017. Lucky us, we got to try them out…and we’ve got some for you too!

Praline Rum Cakes: Use Cane Land Dark Rum in the cake batter AND the soaking syrup that is added once the cake is baked. You can buy these packaged at Cane Land, Calandro’s, Red Stick Spice Company, Alexander’s Highland Market, Maxwell’s, Calvin’s and Churchill’s. Pop this baby in the microwave for 30 seconds for a Sunday-at-grandma’s-style-taste.

Spiced Rum Pecans: Delicious pecans from Bergeron’s Pecan Shelling Company in New Roads mixed with cane sugar, spices and Cane Land Spiced Rum. This is definitely a great mid-afternoon snack. Or after dinner snack. Or for breakfast. Or honestly just anytime they’re so delicious…

