Hayride Scandal expanding to Lafayette

13 hours ago

A round of French 75’s to celebrate!

The craft whiskey and cocktails at Hayride Scandal are headed to Lafayette. Hayride owner Rob Powell has signed a 4,000 square foot lease in the River Ranch neighborhood of Lafayette. According to The Business Report, Powell liked the Lafayette location because there is nothing like Hayride in the area.

But good news Baton Rouge, Powell also said that he hopes to open more locations in Baton Rouge as well.

The bar opens as Seersucker Whiskey and Southern Craft Cocktails later on this summer.

Image: Facebook/Hayride Scandal

Comments

#idigbr: summer sweets!

