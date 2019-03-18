Hayride Scandal Opens the ‘Parlour’, Along With Food Menu.

Hayride Scandal – recently named one of the South’s best new bars by Garden & Gun – welcomes old and soon-to-be new friends to experience its updated menu and expanded space. As Baton Rouge’s only bar devoted to the authentic history and craft of spirits and cocktails, its new space, the Parlour, represents a distinctive time in the history of drinking – the Victorian era.

A re-creation of an 1890s Victorian drawing room, the Parlour expands the bar’s space while providing customers a unique, intoxicating atmosphere. The Parlour is available for public or private gatherings and is an ideal place for sophisticated debauchery. The current drink menu for the Parlour pays homage to Victorian-era drinking by offering classic cocktails such as Sherry Flips, Gin Slings, Old Fashioneds and Whiskey Sours.

Hayride Scandal’s fresh new menu, created by Chef Lance Shipp of Cure and Soji, features Southern-inspired light bites designed to perfectly complement the spirits served. “The new menu is something we’re proud of,” says Remi deMatteo, one of the four minds behind the proudly unconventional bar. “The quality and presentation of the food is as good as anything else we do. Like the bar itself, the new menu is an attraction for people to enjoy.”

Enjoy happy hour from 4 – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as a full roster of events such as complimentary red beans and rice every Monday; Drunken Socialism every Wednesday, where patrons try new spirits at break-even prices while learning about their libations; and Derby Day on May 4 (don’t forget your hat!).

Be sure to also check out their new website for more information here.