Hayride Scandal’s New Government Street Concept

This week, the Hayride Scandal team announced the concept for their newly acquired spot on Government Street. The new spot, Pelican to Mars, will be a more casual space but remain true to Hayride’s love for historical cocktails.

Pelican to Mars. I don’t understand the name’s reference but it’s strange and intriguing and I think I love it. They will be open 7 days a week at Government Street and Eugene, across from Baton Rouge High in the space formerly occupied by The Collective. They hope to open mid-summer.

The Collective in its teal glory

The interior will have mid-century vibes, and the garage doors will lead out to a patio with grills. I’m picturing that hip neighbor’s house party that you wish you could get invited to.

They are creating a traditional tiki-style cocktail menu (excited to get my hands on some traditional daiquiris!) and will also include 34 beers and 6 wines on tap.

There is nothing a Mid-City resident cherishes more than the true neighborhood vibes of the area. If you can bring that into a bar, it it’s sure to be the area’s new favorite watering hole – especially when you consider their plans to encourage people to bring their pups!