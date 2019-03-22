Hayride Scandal’s Swanky New Addition

Hayride Scandal, known for their incredible whiskey selection and cocktails, has expanded their space to create The Parlour, as well as adding a small bites menu to their offerings.

The Parlour is open to the public Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 7-12 and offers a separate bartender and menu. The drawing room space is intimate, but lively and the decor is so swanky! It’s a great setting for the 1890s-era cocktail menu available inside. The space is also available for small private parties.

The food menu include pate deviled eggs, toasts, homemade pretzels and other small bites. In the main room, free red beans and rice and still served on Mondays. Drunken Socialism is still happening every Wednesday, allowing patrons to try spirits at-cost and learn about them from the staff. The bartenders are also whipping up a new batch of their whiskey-based punches every night.