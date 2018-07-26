Dig Baton Rouge
Score a dozen Krispy Kremes for $1 + confetti doughnuts

4 hours ago

HBD Krispy Kreme! You don’t look a day over 30.

On Friday, July 27, Krispy Kreme locations across America (including the BR location) are celebrating the company’s 81st birthday. Doughnut lovers rejoice, because on July 27 you can get a DOZEN doughnuts for only $1 when you buy a dozen doughnuts.

The celebrations continue with the special release of their Glazed Confetti Doughnut, which from the looks of it is something you don’t want to miss.

X