Head to these local spots to continue your Labor Day relaxation

Everyone knows that feeling when you have to go back to work after enjoying Labor Day weekend; instead of browsing through Instagram and seeing beach and vacation photos, have an adventure right here in Baton Rouge after hours or on the weekend.

Rum House– Let the wood swings, fruity drinks and giant Bob Marley mural take you to the islands. Rum House has a gorgeous patio that makes for a great escape. The Damn Good Nachos are damn good – arguably the best and the biggest in town. Or, snack on some a-la-cart tacos alongside your Rum Punch, Painkillers and Mojitos.

Blue Corn – Snack on crispy empanadas and fresh ceviche of the day at Blue Corn. They have a fun, swanky interior and a shady patio to enjoy while you take your pick from over a dozen margaritas – original, kiwi, peach, coconut, pineapple, jalapeno, satsuma, melon, beso del Sol, mezcal, cucumber jalapeno, strawberry, raspberry, cilantro pineapple or mango.

BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park – Skate, bike or play beach volleyball at BREC Perkins Road Park. Stock up on fresh fruit down the road at Southside Product, and grab your favorite local grub to make a picnic day of it.

Creole Cabana – Enjoy an island-inspired meal in the actual sand at Creole Cabana. The restaurant overlooks Oasis, a sand volleyball facility, and their huge covered patio features a full service bar and restaurant. Fuel up with jerk chicken and Caribbean BBQ before hitting the sand for some beach volleyball.

Three Roll Estate – Visit Baton Rouge’s estate rum distillery, have a tasting and stock up on local rum. Their cocktails are fantastic, and it’s the best place in town to get daiquiris made with real fruit and good, quality spirits.



