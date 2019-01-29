Help Cat Haven score big with Kitten Bowl VI

This Super Bowl weekend, Cat Haven urges you to tackle the responsibility and joy of adopting a cat or kitten with “Kitten Bowl VI.”

As part of an adoption weekend competition for animal rescue groups around the nation, the sixth Kitten Bowl runs from Friday to Sunday. The top 20 groups nationally to find homes for the most cats and kittens will win cash prizes of up to $4,000.

Happy adopter and happy new kitten

from Kitten Bowl V last year at Cat Haven

Last year, Cat Haven came in at #17, placing over 30 cats and kittens with loving new families and earning a $600 grant.

Cat Haven will hold adoptions at its Adoption Center at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Road Friday and Saturday from noon til 6:00. The weekend culminates with a Kitten Bowl party at the Adoption Center from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The party will include game day refreshments, a photo station, the opportunity to win raffle prizes and a live stream of the Kitten Bowl, scheduled for 1:00 Central time on the Hallmark Channel.

The Saints may have been cheated, but it’s not too late to do some good in the community this Super Bowl. Do your part to help an animal in need and give a boost to Cat Haven!