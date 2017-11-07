Help the BR Zoo with its Christmas shopping

You know how hard it can be to buy just the right gift for family members and friends during the holidays. Now imagine doing that for giraffes, gorillas, or iguanas.

The BREC Zoo posted an Amazon wish list this week with special items the public can buy to help their animals out.

The list is broken down by animal type, and offers a window into the secret desires of zoo residents. Carnivores apparently love cat food and McCormick cinnamon, while the hoofstock animals would really like a new scratching mat this year.

Of course, if you want to help out the zoo, there are always donation opportunities and memberships available through their website.

Image: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo / Facebook