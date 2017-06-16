Here’s how to watch LSU in the College World Series
LSU plays Florida State in Game 2 of the College World Series in Omaha this Saturday. If you can’t be in Nebraska to cheer on the Tigers, don’t fret. There’s always TV.
The game will be aired on ESPN at 7 p.m. CST, according to the NCAA.
The Tigers will play again on Monday, at 1 p.m. if they lose on Saturday or at 6 p.m. if they win on Saturday. This game will also be aired on ESPN.
It's great to be back in Omaha! #GeauxCWS pic.twitter.com/D30R87U0Vk
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 16, 2017
Photo by Sean Gasser.