LSU plays Florida State in Game 2 of the College World Series in Omaha this Saturday. If you can’t be in Nebraska to cheer on the Tigers, don’t fret. There’s always TV.

The game will be aired on ESPN at 7 p.m. CST, according to the NCAA.

The Tigers will play again on Monday, at 1 p.m. if they lose on Saturday or at 6 p.m. if they win on Saturday. This game will also be aired on ESPN.

Photo by Sean Gasser.

