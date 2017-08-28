Volunteers headed to Texas this weekend to help with relief efforts as Hurricane Harvey came ashore and drenched the Gulf Coast, sending people scrambling from their homes and claiming at least two lives, according to The Advocate.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser posted a picture on Twitter Sunday of boats from the volunteer Cajun Navy who were headed to places like Houston, where devastating flooding sent residents onto their roofs in order to escape the rising water.

Here’s how you can donate to help victims of Hurricane Harvey:

American Red Cross – You can donate $10 by texting HARVEY to 90999, visiting their website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Volunteers are also on standby in Louisiana and Mississippi in case more flooding from Harvey happens in those states.

Salvation Army – Donations can be made online, through the mail, or by calling 1-800-SAL ARMY.

Catholic Charities – The US Catholic Charities created a mobile-friendly site for donations to help hurricane victims.

Houston Texans – NFL player JJ Watt of the Houston Texans created a YouCaring campaign to raise $200,000 for hurricane victims. He has since raised that to $500,000 after blowing past the first goal in less than two hours.

Image: Billy Nungesser / Twitter

