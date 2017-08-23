School just started, but we know you’ll make time to watch your favorite shows. See our suggestions of new ones to add to your queue:

Sept. 1

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

Gangs of New York

Jaws

Narcos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

Sept. 7

The Blacklist: Season 4

Sept. 8

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Walking Dead: Season 7

Sept. 9

Portlandia: Season 7

Sept. 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Sept. 15

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Sept. 18

Call the Midwife: Series 6

Sept. 19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 21

Gotham: Season 3

