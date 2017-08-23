School just started, but we know you’ll make time to watch your favorite shows. See our suggestions of new ones to add to your queue:

Sept. 1

Dead Poets Society
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
Gangs of New York
Jaws
Narcos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden

Sept. 7
The Blacklist: Season 4

Sept. 8

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Walking Dead: Season 7

Sept. 9
Portlandia: Season 7

Sept. 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Sept. 15
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Sept. 18
Call the Midwife: Series 6

Sept. 19
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 21
Gotham: Season 3

See the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September.

