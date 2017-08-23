Here’s what we’ll be watching on Netflix this September
School just started, but we know you’ll make time to watch your favorite shows. See our suggestions of new ones to add to your queue:
Sept. 1
Dead Poets Society
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
Gangs of New York
Jaws
Narcos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
Sept. 7
The Blacklist: Season 4
Sept. 8
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Sept. 9
Portlandia: Season 7
Sept. 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
Sept. 15
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Sept. 18
Call the Midwife: Series 6
Sept. 19
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 21
Gotham: Season 3
See the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September.