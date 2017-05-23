Here’s what we’re watching on Netflix in June
Need a new show to binge watch? What about a movie to relax to? We’ve got some options for you.
June 1
13 Going on 30 (2004)
Burlesque (2017)
Catwoman (2004)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Zodiac (2007)
June 2
Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)
Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 7
Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)
June 9
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 15
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)
June 17
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)
Scandal: Season 6 (2016)
June 20
Disney’s Moana (2016)
