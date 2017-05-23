Need a new show to binge watch? What about a movie to relax to? We’ve got some options for you.

June 1



13 Going on 30 (2004)

Burlesque (2017)

Catwoman (2004)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Zodiac (2007)

June 2



Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 7



Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)

June 9



Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 15



Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)

June 17



Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)

Scandal: Season 6 (2016)

June 20



Disney’s Moana (2016)

See the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in June.

Comments