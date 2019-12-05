The owner of Izzo’s, Lit and Rocca has been popping up at Rocca over the last few weeks to give Baton Rouge a sneak peak of their new concept, Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Modesto serves up chips, dips, tacos and sweets with a much heavier influence on the Mex, rather than the Tex.

The flavors nod to a much more authentic Mexican taco experience than what you get at places like Izzo’s. It’s a sit-down experience that feels more upscale than their fast casual concepts but without the upscale prices.



It feels a bit odd to rave over something as simple as chips, but I must. They did something truly impressive with a special seasoning blend that gets tossed onto their fresh, crispy chips. The salsa has a deep smokey flavor, certain to make these your new favorite chips and salsa.



The taco flavors are intense and spicy, but the cook on them all was great. You can find traditional carne asada (steak), al pastor (grilled pork) and adobo chicken. On the more creative side, you can try Tampico shrimp with juicy, giant friend shrimp smothered in a creamy spicy sauce or a portobello black bean taco. A dish we really enjoyed was the puffy taco with ground beef. It was tasty and greasy in a really satisfying way.



Churros are on the menu but were sold out before we got to them. Churros are such a treat – sweet batter deep fried and dipped in cinnamon sugar.



They had a refined list of Mexican inspired cocktails, including a rose margarita that was perfectly balanced and tasty.



My hopes are high for what’s to come when Modesto opens on Burbank near Nicholson in early 2020. You can follow them on Instagram to stay up to date on pop ups, menu items and more.