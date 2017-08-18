Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you’ll know there’s a solar eclipse happening on Monday. Unless you’re in the path from Oregon to South Carolina, which will experience total blackout, you’ll see a partial eclipse on the 21st, according to Time. In Baton Rouge, the eclipse will be at its peak at 1:24 p.m. CST.

If you’re planning on looking up at the eclipse, make sure you’re wearing protective eyewear. According to a news release from Starmount, “regular UV-absorbing shades were not meant for looking directly into the sun.”

The Washington Post compiled a handy list of where to get your eclipse glasses.

If you can get away from work, you might watch the eclipse at the Highland Road Park Observatory or at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

