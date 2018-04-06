Hess leads the Tigers to a winning weekend opener

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

LSU started a crucial SEC West road series off on the right foot behind the best start to date of Zack Hess’ young career.

The sophomore ace fired a career-high eight innings of four-hit shutout ball and LSU scored four times in the fourth inning to beat Texas A&M 4-1 in the series opener in College Station on Thursday night.

It wasn’t so much the eye-popping strikeout totals of games past as Hess once punched out five, but he pounded the strike zone and was economical enough to pitch into the eighth inning and complete it for the first time in his tenure as a starting pitcher. Texas A&M only had five at-bats with runners in scoring position all night.

Image: Tiger Rag