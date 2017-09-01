A former Baton Rouge movie theater could be the site of a glitzy, high-tech driving range and nightspot.

Dallas-based Topgolf applied for a permit to build a driving range where Tinseltown theater used to be at I-10 and Siegen.

The ranges are combination high-tech golf experiences with microchipped balls to track distance and shot location, and nightly hangout spots with full service bar and food options. Golf lessons and organized leagues are also available for upping your game.

According to a site plan, the location will be a 55,000 foot complex. The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission is scheduled to take up the application during their Oct. 16 meeting.

Image: TopGolf.com

