Holiday Cocktail 2019: Recipes, winners and more

Couldn’t make our Second Annual, sold-out Holiday Cocktail Competition? We’ve got you covered! DIG got the inside scoop on all the ingredients, inspiration, and the best thing to pair with all of these signature holiday cocktails! Make sure you try each one before the holidays are over!

Special congratulations to our three winners…

Fan Favorite

Superior Grill

Bartender: Jeremy Morales

Cocktail: Dia Festivo Margarita

Judges Choice

Sammy’s Grill

Bartender: Rachel Pertuit

Cocktail: Naughty or Spice

Best Overall

Hayride Scandal

Bartender: Beau Gaultier

Cocktail: Space Camp