Holiday Cocktail 2019: Recipes, winners and more

DIG Staff
2 days ago

Couldn’t make our Second Annual, sold-out Holiday Cocktail Competition? We’ve got you covered! DIG got the inside scoop on all the ingredients, inspiration, and the best thing to pair with all of these signature holiday cocktails! Make sure you try each one before the holidays are over!

Special congratulations to our three winners…

Fan Favorite

Superior Grill

Bartender: Jeremy Morales

Cocktail: Dia Festivo Margarita

 

Judges Choice

Sammy’s Grill

Bartender: Rachel Pertuit

Cocktail: Naughty or Spice

Best Overall

Hayride Scandal

Bartender: Beau Gaultier

Cocktail: Space Camp

18 Steak at L’Auberge

777 L’Auberge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Visit us online

Pom-Loma

A festive way to enjoy tequila. The ginger beer smooths it out, and the pomegranate adds sweetness without going too far.

City Pork Brasserie & Bar

7327 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Visit us onlineInstagram

Christmas at Bernie’s

A scotch cocktail that a even a non-scotch drinker will enjoy. Pineapple adds a smooth sweetness and the smoky rosemary and ginger make this a cocktail that screams holiday cheer.

Superior grill Highland

7333 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Visit us onlineInstagram

Dia festivo margarita “holiday margarita”

For when it’s holiday time, but you still just crave a margarita. The salted liquor foam add some fun flair and the jalapeno adds a spicy kick.

Beausoleil restaurant and bar

7731 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Visit us onlineInstagram

Absolut Passion Pearsoleil

Has great pear flavor, is not too sweet and has just the right amount of bubbly. Fig and pear honey make it feel extra classy, making it the perfect punch bowl drink for any holiday party. It even smells divine!

Creole Cabana

7477 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Visit us onlineInstagram

Jacob’s Ladder

The tequila goes down smooth in this drink – a well-balanced tropical mojito vibe that is heavy on fresh herb flavor.

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican cuisine

2323 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Visit us onlineInstagram

Dusk-to-Dawn

Cinnamon, smoked satsuma and pumpkin pecan syrup transport you to a warm campfire on a cold night. It’s just the right amount of earthy, nutty, sweet, spicy so you can drink it all night.

Rocca Pizzeria

3897 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Visit us onlineInstagram

Root Renegade

If you love a sweet potato pie, this is the cocktail for you. Very sweet with strong sweet potato flavor and spice

Stroube’s seafood and steak

107 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

107 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Mule-tide Carol

This carries carries a strong apple punch while still being light and refreshing. Very drinkable and very visually festive.

Sammy’s Grill

8635 Highland Road

8635 Highland Road

Naughty or Spice

Smells like desert and tastes like pie. It’s a little smokey and the tequila flavor still comes through, making it a great slow sipper.

Flambée Café

8210 Village Plaza Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Visit us onlineInstagram

A great holiday infused old fashioned. The satsuma syrup adds a smoky  touch of local charm. They were served over tiny frozen simple syrup cubes to crank these out quickly and not water them down – what a party pro-tip!

Stinky’s Fish Camp

5500 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Visit us onlineInstagram

One Hot Mama

Stinky’s “One Hot Mama” is everything your dinner needs. This cocktail has the kick of their seafood seasoning paired with the sweetness of their house made sweet and sour sauce. It even has 2 Red Hot candies at the bottom! Who knew spicy could get so sweet?

Hayride Scandal

5110 Corporate Blvd B, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Visit us onlineInstagram

Space Camp

Most of us have never been to Space Camp, but this drink is about the closest thing we can get this holiday season! This fancy brunch cocktail is the perfect blend of your favorite fruits along with a smoky honey taste. The inspiration behind this drink comes from the Fall Out Boy song “Homesick at Space Camp,” so honestly could it get any better?

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

5252 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Visit us onlineInstagram

 

Sully’s Irish Eggnog

This Irish twist on Eggnog is exactly what your holiday needs. The spiced custard paired with the Irish Jameson gives you a cozy, nostalgic feeling from your best Christmas moments. And how can you not love something topped with whipped cream?

Bistro Byronz

5412 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Visit us onlineInstagram

Café Et Gateau

This warm and cozy drink is an orange peel infused coffee with a Kahlua sweet cream. We can’t think of many things better than coffee and alcohol alongside a tasty dessert. There is a reason this drink’s name translates to “Coffee and Cake!”

The Penthouse Club

4622 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Visit us onlineInstagram

Less is S’more

This warm espresso blend will take you back to those cold nights by a campfire with your favorite people. The Graham Cracker rim and toasted Marshmallow is the perfect combo for your sweet tooth.

Capital City Grill

100 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Visit us onlineInstagram

 

Santa’s Bribe

This milky, tequila cocktail is perfect for dipping cookies in. Once you taste the blend of bacon, butterscotch, and cayenne pepper, you’ll never want ordinary cookies and milk again!

Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood

7666 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Visit us onlineInstagram

 

The Nutcracker Sweet

This play-on-words cocktail could be a dessert all on its own or paired with your favorite cookies. Between eggnog, coffee, and Absolut, we can’t think of anything to make this drink better!

The Register Bar 

143 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

143 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

 

Apple Addiction

This holiday cocktail by The Register Bar takes your favorite apple flavor to a new level outside your traditional pie or cider. The spice from the cinnamon and ginger give you the best Apple Cider experience with an added bonus of Absolut Vodka.

Adrian’s Restaurant and Bar

18143 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Visit us onlineInstagram

Nightmare Before Christmas

This signature cocktail contains Ginger Beer, which gives it a unique, pleasant carbonated feel. Not only does it have Ginger Beer, but the blend of Absolut Vanilla and Kahlua give you all your favorite holiday beverages in one drink.

Comments

