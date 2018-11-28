Holiday Cocktail 2019: Recipes, winners and more

Couldn’t make our Second Annual, sold-out Holiday Cocktail Competition? We’ve got you covered! DIG got the inside scoop on all the ingredients, inspiration, and the best thing to pair with all of these signature holiday cocktails! Make sure you try each one before the holidays are over!
Special congratulations to our three winners…
Fan Favorite
Superior Grill
Bartender: Jeremy Morales
Cocktail: Dia Festivo Margarita
Judges Choice
Sammy’s Grill
Bartender: Rachel Pertuit
Cocktail: Naughty or Spice
Best Overall
Hayride Scandal
Bartender: Beau Gaultier
Cocktail: Space Camp
18 Steak at L’Auberge
777 L’Auberge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Pom-Loma
A festive way to enjoy tequila. The ginger beer smooths it out, and the pomegranate adds sweetness without going too far.
City Pork Brasserie & Bar
7327 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Christmas at Bernie’s
A scotch cocktail that a even a non-scotch drinker will enjoy. Pineapple adds a smooth sweetness and the smoky rosemary and ginger make this a cocktail that screams holiday cheer.
Superior grill Highland
7333 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Dia festivo margarita “holiday margarita”
For when it’s holiday time, but you still just crave a margarita. The salted liquor foam add some fun flair and the jalapeno adds a spicy kick.
Beausoleil restaurant and bar
7731 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Absolut Passion Pearsoleil
Has great pear flavor, is not too sweet and has just the right amount of bubbly. Fig and pear honey make it feel extra classy, making it the perfect punch bowl drink for any holiday party. It even smells divine!
Creole Cabana
7477 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Jacob’s Ladder
The tequila goes down smooth in this drink – a well-balanced tropical mojito vibe that is heavy on fresh herb flavor.
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican cuisine
Dusk-to-Dawn
Cinnamon, smoked satsuma and pumpkin pecan syrup transport you to a warm campfire on a cold night. It’s just the right amount of earthy, nutty, sweet, spicy so you can drink it all night.
Rocca Pizzeria
Root Renegade
If you love a sweet potato pie, this is the cocktail for you. Very sweet with strong sweet potato flavor and spice
Stroube’s seafood and steak
Mule-tide Carol
This carries carries a strong apple punch while still being light and refreshing. Very drinkable and very visually festive.
Sammy’s Grill
8635 Highland Road
Naughty or Spice
Smells like desert and tastes like pie. It’s a little smokey and the tequila flavor still comes through, making it a great slow sipper.
Flambée Café
8210 Village Plaza Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
A great holiday infused old fashioned. The satsuma syrup adds a smoky touch of local charm. They were served over tiny frozen simple syrup cubes to crank these out quickly and not water them down – what a party pro-tip!
Stinky’s Fish Camp
5500 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
One Hot Mama
Stinky’s “One Hot Mama” is everything your dinner needs. This cocktail has the kick of their seafood seasoning paired with the sweetness of their house made sweet and sour sauce. It even has 2 Red Hot candies at the bottom! Who knew spicy could get so sweet?
Hayride Scandal
5110 Corporate Blvd B, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Space Camp
Most of us have never been to Space Camp, but this drink is about the closest thing we can get this holiday season! This fancy brunch cocktail is the perfect blend of your favorite fruits along with a smoky honey taste. The inspiration behind this drink comes from the Fall Out Boy song “Homesick at Space Camp,” so honestly could it get any better?
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
5252 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Sully’s Irish Eggnog
This Irish twist on Eggnog is exactly what your holiday needs. The spiced custard paired with the Irish Jameson gives you a cozy, nostalgic feeling from your best Christmas moments. And how can you not love something topped with whipped cream?
Bistro Byronz
5412 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Café Et Gateau
This warm and cozy drink is an orange peel infused coffee with a Kahlua sweet cream. We can’t think of many things better than coffee and alcohol alongside a tasty dessert. There is a reason this drink’s name translates to “Coffee and Cake!”
The Penthouse Club
4622 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Less is S’more
This warm espresso blend will take you back to those cold nights by a campfire with your favorite people. The Graham Cracker rim and toasted Marshmallow is the perfect combo for your sweet tooth.
Capital City Grill
100 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801
Santa’s Bribe
This milky, tequila cocktail is perfect for dipping cookies in. Once you taste the blend of bacon, butterscotch, and cayenne pepper, you’ll never want ordinary cookies and milk again!
Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood
7666 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
The Nutcracker Sweet
This play-on-words cocktail could be a dessert all on its own or paired with your favorite cookies. Between eggnog, coffee, and Absolut, we can’t think of anything to make this drink better!
The Register Bar
143 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801
Apple Addiction
This holiday cocktail by The Register Bar takes your favorite apple flavor to a new level outside your traditional pie or cider. The spice from the cinnamon and ginger give you the best Apple Cider experience with an added bonus of Absolut Vodka.
Adrian’s Restaurant and Bar
18143 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Nightmare Before Christmas
This signature cocktail contains Ginger Beer, which gives it a unique, pleasant carbonated feel. Not only does it have Ginger Beer, but the blend of Absolut Vanilla and Kahlua give you all your favorite holiday beverages in one drink.