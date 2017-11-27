Current Month
november
27nov(nov 27)6:00 pm(nov 27)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show
Come start a new family tradition and drive thru over a mile of custom lights synchronized to music for you to listen to through your own car radio! Tickets are
Come start a new family tradition and drive thru over a mile of custom lights synchronized to music for you to listen to through your own car radio! Tickets are sold at the gate with cash, credit card and debit card for $28.00 (tax included) per car (up to 8 passengers).
The light show starts November 24th, 2017 and goes through January 7th, 2018.
(Monday) 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Blue Bayou Water Park
18142 Perkins Road
28nov(nov 28)11:00 am(nov 28)11:00 amTipsy Margarita Tuesdays
Introducing Tipsy Margarita Tuesdays and Rock N Roll Sushi! We will have $3 Well Margaritas and $8 Top Shelf Margaritas! This special is all day long every Tuesday at our Jefferson and Perkins locations!
Introducing Tipsy Margarita Tuesdays and Rock N Roll Sushi! We will have $3 Well Margaritas and $8 Top Shelf Margaritas! This special is all day long every Tuesday at our Jefferson and Perkins locations!
(Tuesday) 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Rock N Roll Sushi
7949 Jefferson Hwy Suite C
Holiday Cocktail Party Cooking Class
- Red Stick Spice Company
- 660 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70806
28nov(nov 28)6:00 pm(nov 28)6:00 pmHoliday Cocktail Party Cooking Class
Join us as we kick off our 5-day Holly Jolly Holiday Head Start with this amazing class. Join cooking instructor extraordinaire Lili Courtney in the classroom for some hands-on cooking
Join us as we kick off our 5-day Holly Jolly Holiday Head Start with this amazing class. Join cooking instructor extraordinaire Lili Courtney in the classroom for some hands-on cooking fun! Kick off the holiday season with some fun cocktail, hors d’oeuvres and party platter inspiration! This is a hands on class that ends in a full meal with the opportunity to take home leftovers!
On the menu:
The Perfect Cheese Board
Holiday Sparklers with Hibiscus Rosehip Simple Syrup
Delectable Passed Hors d’oeuvres
Incredibly Delicious Party Platter
(Tuesday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Red Stick Spice Company
660 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70806
28nov(nov 28)7:00 pm(nov 28)7:00 pmHoliday Social and Networking
Join the Baton Rouge Society of Women Engineers for a social and networking. Bring a friend, everyone is welcome!
Join the Baton Rouge Society of Women Engineers for a social and networking. Bring a friend, everyone is welcome!
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar
7000 Bluebonnet Blvd
29nov(nov 29)11:00 am(nov 29)11:00 amHPH Holiday Pop Up!
Wednesday: 11-2 Thursday: 9-2 Friday: 9-12 Come pop by this week and get some Christmas shopping done with Hands Producing Hope! Give gifts this year that are not only handmade but are empowering
Wednesday: 11-2
Thursday: 9-2
Friday: 9-12
Come pop by this week and get some Christmas shopping done with Hands Producing Hope! Give gifts this year that are not only handmade but are empowering the women who made it and their local community!! We will also have some exclusive sales going on that you won’t want to miss.
Check out our site to see our products and to learn more about what we do: www.handsproducinghope.org
(Wednesday) 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Parlor
705 St. Joseph Street