Home Feature: Artsy

Art, music, and design fill each corner of this home, truly representing Natalie Hutchinson and her family. It is adorned with canvases, musical instruments, books, and records, all telling a tale of the fun and whimsy Hutchinson family.

“My favorite style is mid-century, but our house is filled with many things from our travels, not just one style. It’s bright, inviting and has a lot to look at,” Natalie said.

Every band poster designed by Natalie, every piece of art saved and displayed, represents a moment in time—a former life. They serve as reminders of their past and the interesting people they met before having their daughter.

“I hope that the moment you enter our house, you get the feeling that we enjoy life and try to share that with others,” Natalie said.

As far as Natalie’s favorite place in the house, it’s got to be the glassed in sun porch which holds—among other fun items—a stylish vintage jukebox.

“It’s a great place to have a cup of coffee and listen to jazz in the morning or drop a quarter in and play some rock ‘n’ roll with a cocktail.”

The couple moved into the Ogden park neighborhood before the recent Mid City boom, and have been amazed to watch it grow and thrive. Gigantic, almost 100-year-old oak trees line the street, hanging over the house and road in a protective sort of way. They enjoy having almost everything they need within walking distance or short car ride, almost never leaving Mid City.

“It’s a great place to live and raise an open-minded daughter, which is very important to us.”

Photos by Sean Gasser