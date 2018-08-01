Home Feature: Modern

For Prescott Bailey, his sleek downtown home has been a passion project from the start. He says he’s always been drawn to clean lines and modern design.

“The house was designed with entertaining in mind. I really enjoy spending time with friends and family, and this space—with its open concept and outdoor areas—makes it ideal,” Prescott said.

As a real estate developer, Prescott walks through hundreds of homes. Anytime he saw something he liked, he made a mental note to include it in his own space. Now his home is a blend of all those notes, and he couldn’t be happier with the result.

Neutral color palettes and minimal patterns keep with the modern aesthetic of the home, while touches of wood and leather seem to warm up the space.

When considering homes to purchase, for Prescott, it all came down to location, location, location. Its spot in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge and breathtaking views are what sold him on the building. With plenty of white space and large windows, Baton Rouge sunsets become something to look forward to on a daily basis.

“The terraces overlooking the river are my favorite parts of the home. Sitting outside with a glass of wine, the breeze, and the sun setting over the river is really something special.”

Photos by Sean Gasser