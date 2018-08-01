Home Feature: Rustic

Chris and Monica Lacombe’s home was built in mind and spirit before it ever became a reality. Monica spent months clipping articles from Houzz.com and used her graphic design skills to piece together every detail inside and out. In his off time, Chris would do the research, source the materials, and create whatever Monica had digitally designed.

“Before the build, we were given the opportunity to salvage the interiors of these large cattle barns neighboring our property,” Monica said. “I spent a full summer pulling nails from all the boards before we even knew how it would be repurposed.”

Chris’s career as a firefighter enforces his protective nature. Knowing that he’d be called to work in times of hurricanes or serious weather, building a home that was guaranteed to keep his family safe in his absence was very important.

“We have invested more into the bones of our home than its décor,” Monica said. “Building an ICF (insulated concrete forms) house was important. The energy cost savings are pretty sweet too.”

Even sweeter is that this beautiful home sits on an amazing acre lot with sprawling live oak trees and country vibes, but is in the heart of Prairieville and less than two miles from I-10. The farmhouse charm and décor add to the Americana feel of the home by repurposing simple objects and sticking to simple, natural materials.

“My taste defaults to simple, understated pieces. It’s neat to think about the wood that covers my counters and kitchen tables were once feed troughs for cattle that roamed this very property. There’s something in every room that continues to tell the story.”

Photos by Sean Gasser