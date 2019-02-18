Dig Baton Rouge
Home goods company housed in Former Toys R Us space

9 hours ago

For many, a visit to Toys R Us was a warm childhood memory that kids of this generation will never know, thanks to the bankruptcy and nationwide closure of the chain of big-box toy stores.

Grown up kids in Baton Rouge can relive their childhood with a visit to the old Toys R Us location here in town – but they’ll have to be satisfied to walk away with toys of a more mature nature (we’re talking dishwashers and other home goods -hooray!)

Home good retailer Conn’s HomePlus continued its expansion in Louisiana by with it’s new location in the former Toys R Us/Babies R Us space in the Siegen Lane Marketplace on Saturday.

The opening follows Conn’s $1 million renovation to the the 57,000 square-foot space after Toys R Us closed last year. So long Legos and X-Boxes, hello new fridge! (Seriously, check out Conn’s instagram page. These folks are fridge-crazy).

Comments

